Dillon engineering firm named Best Place to Work by Zweig Group

AE2S, a civil and environmental engineering firm based out of Dillon, was recently named among Zweig Group’s 2021 list of best firms to work for in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

According to the news release, the firm is ranked 12th in Zweig Group’s category that has 200 or more employees, and it ranked 13th in the firm’s multidisciplinary category.

The release said the Zweig Group is the leading research, publishing and advisory services resource for firms in the architectural, engineering and construction industries. The annual competition involves a survey that gathers information about workplace culture, practices, employee benefits, employee retention rates, professional development and more, which are all measured from the perspectives of management and staff.

Winners are recognized at Zweig Group’s 2021 Virtual ElevateAEC Conference and ElevateHER Symposium beginning Sept. 13.