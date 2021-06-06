Dillon hits record high temperature Saturday

There was a record high temperature of 77 degrees in Dillon Saturday, June 5, according to the National Weather Service.

The previous record of 76 degrees was hit three times prior, most recently in 1969. Before then, Dillon reached 76 degrees in 1957 and 1910.

There was a high temperature of 76 degrees Sunday, June 6, which is 4 degrees lower than the record of 80 degrees set last year, according to the weather service.