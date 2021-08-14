Dillon plans additional road maintenance projects

A construction crew builds a new sidewalk at the corner of Tenderfoot and La Bonte street in Dillon Thursday, Aug. 12.

Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

Dillon officials continue to prioritize improvements and maintenance work on town roads.

The Dillon Town Council signed off on about $700,000 worth of roadwork at its most recent meeting Tuesday, Aug. 3, set to take place in the Dillon Ridge and town core areas later this summer and into the fall. The projects come as part of the town’s rotating street maintenance schedule, a guiding document that Dillon officials and staff have been using to systematically make repairs and upgrades to town roads over the last several years.

“It is based on sort of the historical issues with town roads,” Dillon’s Marketing and Communications Director Kerstin Anderson said. “In 2008, residents approved a sales tax to be implemented toward reconstruction as a result of Dillon roads being in really rough shape at the time. … From that time on, an annual rotating street maintenance and reconstruction program was outlined based on really not wanting to be in a situation where there was, all of a sudden, a large cost associated with maintaining safe roads in the community.”

Dillon contracted Columbine Hills Construction to handle the newest round of work, which includes milling and resurfacing Lake Dillon Drive, between U.S. Highway 6 and La Bonte Street; North Dillon Dam Road, between Highway 6 and Dillon Ridge Road; and the east side of Dillon Ridge Road, between North Dillon Dam Road and the Lookout Ridge subdivision to the east. The work also includes setting new thermoplastic crosswalk bars and arrows throughout the project area.

The town expects the work to be completed by mid-October this year.

As Anderson alluded to, Dillon voters approved a sales tax increase of 0.5% in 2008 and authorized the town to issue up to $20 million in bonds to reconstruct and do maintenance work on roads in town. Since that time, the town has been doing road maintenance projects on a rotating basis to ensure they stay up to par. The tax revenues brought in more than $800,000 to support the projects last year, according to the town’s 2021 budget.

Traffic barrels line Tenderfoot Street in Dillon on Thursday, Aug. 12, as a construction crew works on an overlay project.

Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

Earlier this year, the town completed about $200,000 worth of resurfacing projects on the west side of Dillon Ridge Road and streets within the town center, including Fiedler Avenue, Main Street, Schroeder Avenue and Village Place. The town is also in the middle of construction on a $1.5 million project on Tenderfoot Street, a more considerable effort that includes traffic calming measures and pedestrian upgrades along with resurfacing, such as narrowing the roadway, installing new sidewalks and expanding parking options.

Anderson said the work that was approved last week on Lake Dillon Drive, Dillon Ridge and the Dam Road would be the last of the year. She noted that the town would look at a Lodgepole Street reconstruction along the waterfront for 2022, among other resurfacing projects.