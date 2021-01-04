Dillon plans reconstruction of Tenderfoot Street

Dillon is set to begin the reconstruction of Tenderfoot Street later this year.

Photo by Sawyer D'Argonne / sdargonne@summitdaily.com

Dillon is set to make a number of improvements to upper Tenderfoot Street later this year as part of an ongoing effort by officials to continually upgrade the town’s infrastructure and enhance safety on roadways.

In recent weeks, town officials have been finalizing plans for the reconstruction of Tenderfoot Street, a project meant to improve drivability and walkability in the area along with expanding parking options.

In addition to the more general road improvements like resurfacing work, the project plans also include a number of measures to reduce speeds and upgrade connectivity for pedestrians.

“This is a perpetual cycle of maintaining and caring for our roads,” said Kerstin Anderson, Dillon’s marketing and communications director. “We’ve been discussing traffic calming measures for the last year essentially. There is just a desire from the Town Council, community, and of course the neighborhood coalition to keep traffic speeds at the forefront of these projects as we move forward.”

The roadway will be narrowed from 24 feet to 20 feet wide, which will allow room for new sidewalk installations on the south side of Tenderfoot Street, and down the north end of E. La Bonte Street. The project also includes new crosswalks at the Tenderfoot intersections with Lake Dillon Drive and La Bonte as well as the construction of expanded parallel and off-street parking options on the north side of Town Park.

The project comes as one of the final legs in a complete core area reconstruction the town has been engaged in for years. In 2008, Dillon residents voted to approve a 0.5% sales tax increase and authorized the town to issue up to $20 million in bonds to reconstruct numerous streets throughout the core. The additional sales tax collections are used to pay the annual debt payments from bond issuances.

Prior to this year, the town already had issued about $10.5 million in bonds in order to fund a number of reconstructions, including on West Buffalo, Three Rivers, Gold Run Circle, Corinthian Circle, James Court, Ensign Drive and lower Tenderfoot Street, among other projects.

The town issued another $3 million in bonds late last year to fund the latest round of road improvements, along with refinancing older bond issuances from 2010 to reduce the interest rate. The town’s 2021 budget has earmarked about $1.5 million for the upper Tenderfoot Street project. The remaining $1.5 million will be used for similar improvements to Lodgepole Street as early as 2022.

“It’s part of our town’s core values to invest, maintain and continually improve Dillon’s infrastructure,” Anderson said. “Honestly, it wasn’t that long ago that roads in Dillon were dirt. So this is just a forward-thinking investment by our previous town council and community members to improve our roadways.”