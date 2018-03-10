Dillon Ranger District asking for public comment on Copper Mountain Resort lift upgrades

The Dillon Ranger District of the White River National Forest is requesting public comments on projects proposed by Copper Mountain Resort to replace and upgrade the existing American Eagle and American Flyer chairlifts. The projects occur in the existing special permit use area granted by the U.S. Forest Service to Copper.

The projects propose to remove, replace and upgrade aging lift architecture during the summer of 2018. Copper said it aims to alleviate long wait times with the lift replacements, as well as to ensure the safety of guests as the lifts are nearing the end of their operational life.

The American Eagle chairlift, constructed in 1989, will be upgraded from a detachable quad lift to a combination six-person chairlift/gondola.

The American Flyer chairlift, constructed in 1986, will be upgraded from a four-passenger to six-passenger bubble with weather protection.

In order to make the upgrades, tree removal and grading of the mountain will be necessary. The lift corridors will also need to be widened from 30 feet to 60 feet, and approximately 54 new lift towers will need to be installed.

If you wish to comment, please submit your written, facsimile, hand-delivered and electronic comments concerning this action by March 23. Please reference Copper Mountain Resort — American Eagle and American Flyer Lift Replacements Project.

Written comments must be submitted to: Scott Fitzwilliams, Forest Supervisor, c/o Sam Massman, Dillon Ranger District, PO Box 620, Silverthorne, CO 80498. The office business hours for those submitting hand-delivered comments are: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, excluding holidays.

—Summit daily staff report