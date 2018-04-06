Dillon seeking donations for new community garden

The Town of Dillon is opening a community garden for its citizens and Summit County residents in the spring of 2018, and preliminary site preparation and garden bed fabrication are already underway.

Leslie's Garden, made possible through a donation from a local family, will boast the true essence of an English garden. Flower clipping berms, individual garden boxes, a community gathering location and educational sessions are all planned for the space. The garden will be located at the corner of Lake Dillon Drive and Tenderfoot Street behind the Summit Stage bus stop, on the northeast side of the Dillon Fire House.

The garden's organizers are currently seeking in-kind donations to help set up the garden, including everything from tools to topsoil to trees. The town is also accepting cash donations.

For more information, contact Matt Lope at mattl@townofdillon.com or Jo-Anne Tyson at jtyson@townofdillon.com.