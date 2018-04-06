Dillon seeking donations for new community garden
April 6, 2018
The Town of Dillon is opening a community garden for its citizens and Summit County residents in the spring of 2018, and preliminary site preparation and garden bed fabrication are already underway.
Leslie's Garden, made possible through a donation from a local family, will boast the true essence of an English garden. Flower clipping berms, individual garden boxes, a community gathering location and educational sessions are all planned for the space. The garden will be located at the corner of Lake Dillon Drive and Tenderfoot Street behind the Summit Stage bus stop, on the northeast side of the Dillon Fire House.
The garden's organizers are currently seeking in-kind donations to help set up the garden, including everything from tools to topsoil to trees. The town is also accepting cash donations.
For more information, contact Matt Lope at mattl@townofdillon.com or Jo-Anne Tyson at jtyson@townofdillon.com.
Trending In: Local
- Keystone closing season with annual Slush Cup skimming competition
- Breckenridge postpones open house for planned parking garage
- Low runoff into Colorado River could be hard on endangered fish, water managers
- Summit County’s SWAT leader to be first transgender woman sent to prestigious FBI National Academy
- Trivia night raises over $20k for Summit schools
Trending Sitewide
- Sheriff says Summit High student accused of violent threats handed out sticky notes to students he would spare
- BREAKING: Summit High student arrested and charged with menacing after threatening notes found on lockers
- Federal agents raid Silverthorne dentist’s office in prescription fraud probe
- With rejection of controversial 2B plan, Frisco’s affordable housing conundrum deepens
- Final show at the Barkley Ballroom in Frisco leaves owners feeling nostalgic