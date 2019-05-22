Dillon signs contract for tennis court improvements

Dillon is set to reconstruct two of the town's tennis courts this summer.

Summit Daily file photo

Upgrades are coming to Dillon Town Park.

The Dillon Town Council passed a resolution at their regular meeting Tuesday evening to push forward with resurfacing work to two of the town’s tennis courts.

The town entered into an agreement with LE Renner Sports to complete the project, which will include the construction of a post-tension concrete surface over a compacted subgrade. The project is budgeted for just under $150,000, and should be completed in July.

The project will be focused on courts three and four, with courts one and two scheduled for reconstruction in 2022. Once completed, the courts have a life expectancy of over 20 years, according to town staff. The courts will be lined for both tennis and pickleball.