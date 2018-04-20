Dillon swears in new mayor
April 20, 2018
Carolyn Skowyra was sworn in as the new mayor of Dillon during a town council meeting Tuesday night, replacing outgoing mayor Kevin Burns.
"This evening I was proud to open the Dillon Town Council meeting for one final time and bring forward the swearing in of Dillon's new Mayor, Carolyn Skowyra," Burns wrote in a Facebook post. "It's been an honor serving with her, the rest of the Council, and the former council members I've had the privilege of getting to know and work with over the last six years. Congratulations and best of luck to Carolyn. With this Mayor and the Council the Town of Dillon is in great hands for years to come."
Incumbents Jen Barchers, Mark Nickel and Kyle Hendricks will remain on town council with newcomers Karen Kaminski and Renee Imamura. Dillon canceled its municipal election because only two candidates were vying for the two available seats.
