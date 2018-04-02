Dillon Town Council to consider condo proposal during regular meeting

The Dillon Town Council will be holding a public hearing on a proposed condominium development during its regular meeting on Tuesday, April 3 at 7 p.m. at Dillon Town Hall.

Uptown 240, formerly known as Dillon Gateway, would include 80 residential units and a mix of restaurant or retail space on the corner of Buffalo Street and Lake Dillon Drive. The Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of the project after a public hearing on March 7.

Council will also be considering a resolution authorizing Ice Castles LLC to temporarily rent space for equipment storage on one of the town's snow storage lots at a cost of $350 a month.

Proclamations recognizing outgoing mayor Kevin Burns and outgoing councilman Tim Westerberg are also on the agenda