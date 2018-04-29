Dillon Valley Elementary School hosts groundbreaking for cafeteria addition on May 1

Dillon Valley Elementary will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, May 1, from 4:30-5:30 p.m. for construction of a new cafeteria building as well as other extensive renovation work at the school.

The school previously had a shared space for the cafeteria and gym, but this addition will greatly increase capacity and comfort at DVE.

Members of the public are invited to attend. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. DVE is located at 108 Deer Path Road in Dillon. For more information, contact Desi Navarro at 303-902-4047 or Desi.Navarro@NV5.com