Dillon Valley Elementary students plant seeds of hope near playground

Fifth and first graders from Dillon Valley Elementary joined forces with Summit County CSU Extension office and the Middle Park Conservation District to plant trees near their playground for a capstone school project this past Tuesday, May 29. As part of their IB program, fifth graders at DVE are required to do a project that would help their community or their world, and one particular group chose to plant trees to promote forest regeneration. Twenty first graders, along with a volunteer parent and their teacher, helped the fifth graders plant the trees.

"It was a great way for the first graders to improve their learning and the fifth graders to use leadership skills," said CSU Extension Agent Dan Schroder, who helped the students plant seedlings provided by the Middle Park Conservation District. "While we've been talking about wildfire mitigation in the county, these elementary school students also wanted to contribute to the idea of forest regeneration."

The newly planted trees are limber pine trees, expected to do well in the conditions they were planted. They can now be seen around the fence of the DVE playground.