Dillon Valley Elementary will be closed Wednesday due to a water main break

Public Safety

DVE closed Wednesday due to water main break

A weather-related water main break in Dillon will cause disruption to Dillon Valley Elementary School and the nearby Straight Creek Ponds neighborhood on Wednesday. DVE will be closed on Wednesday, as water will be shut off to the school and the surrounding neighborhood while repairs are underway. Dillon Valley District will shut off water from 8 a.m. to some time in the evening. The school and at least 30 homes will be affected by the shut-off. Road closures will take place on Deer Path Road from Alpine Drive to Straight Creek Drive. The Summit Stage bus route from Silverthorne to Keystone will be rerouted, with a temporary stop at Deep Path and Alpine replacing two stops along Straight Creek Road. ­— Deepan Dutta