Dillon Walgreens hours described as ‘fluid’ during labor shortage
Like other businesses in Summit County, the Dillon location of Walgreens has had spotty hours, and according to spokesperson Kris Lathan, it’s because the company is affected by labor shortages.
According to an email, Lathan said the company apologizes “for any inconvenience to our customers and patients, as we have adjusted pharmacy hours in a limited number of stores where there is need to accommodate current staffing needs all while ensuring minimal disruption to our customers.”
Lathan wrote that what the business is “seeing currently is consistent with what many other health care entities have been experiencing, with greater demand for COVID-related services and staffing challenges due to the ongoing labor shortage.”
Lathan declined to provide updated hours for the Dillon location, saying, “It was a fluid situation.”
