Dine at Breckenridge restaurants this week to help fund scholarships for local students

The Breckenridge Restaurant Association is hosting a “Dine Out for Scholarships” fundraiser where participating restaurants will give 5% of total sales back to the organization to support scholarships for local students.

According to a release, this year’s event is replacing the annual spring passport fundraiser. The event is running from Sunday, April 10, through Thursday, April 14. For more information about the event, visit BreckRestaurant.org/dine-out-for-scholarships .

Local businesses that are participating include: