Dine at Breckenridge restaurants this week to help fund scholarships for local students
The Breckenridge Restaurant Association is hosting a “Dine Out for Scholarships” fundraiser where participating restaurants will give 5% of total sales back to the organization to support scholarships for local students.
According to a release, this year’s event is replacing the annual spring passport fundraiser. The event is running from Sunday, April 10, through Thursday, April 14. For more information about the event, visit BreckRestaurant.org/dine-out-for-scholarships.
Local businesses that are participating include:
- Après Handcrafted Libations
- Aurum Food & Wine
- Bird and Cow
- The Blue Moose
- Blue River Bistro
- Breckenridge Pour House
- Breckenridge Tap House
- Briar Rose Chophouse & Saloon
- The Canteen Tap House and Tavern
- Carboy Winery
- Castaways Cove
- Coffee Depot
- Cool River Coffee House
- Downstairs Deli
- Empire Burger
- Fatty’s Pizzeria
- Giampietro Pasta & Pizzeria
- Gold Pan Saloon
- Hearthstone Restaurant
- Mi Casa Mexican Restaurant and Cantina
- Modis
- Ollie’s Pub & Grub
- Pho Real
- Robbie’s Tavern
- Rootstalk
- Salt Creek Steakhouse
- Sancho Tacos and Tequila
- Semplice Cafe
- Ski Town Chicken Joint
- Soupz On
- The Boot
- Twist
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.