Donations sought for Summit Seniors Annual Rummage Sale

Anyone looking to declutter his or her home can make space while supporting the seniors in the community by donating slightly used clothing, small furniture and appliances to the 2018 Summit Seniors Annual Rummage Sale.

Donations of complete computer systems and laptops, children's item, housewares, linen, ski gear and more are also being accepted for the sale, which will have kickoff event with a special pre-sale from 5-8 p.m. Aug. 2 at the Summit County Community and Senior Center, 00083 Nancy's Place in Frisco. Admission for the event will be $10 for ages 16 and up.

Regular Rummage Sale hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 3 and 4 and 10 a.m. to noon on Aug. 5. On Sunday, many items other will be sold for $2 a bag.

Donations of items in good and clean condition will be accepted from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 31 and Aug. 1 at the Summit County Senior Center. No appliances, TVs, magazines, encyclopedias, books, computer monitors (unless part of a complete computer system) or mattresses will be accepted.

Last years' sale netted over $40,000. Sales benefit Summit County charitable organizations serving seniors such as the Senior Center, FIRC, Timberline, Senior Service programs, Mountain Meals, Medical transportation, Care Clinic, Bristlecone as well as other nonprofits.

Volunteers are also needed and people may contact Brenda Alberico at 815-258-5843 to sign up.