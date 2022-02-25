Dr. Lisa Pomerantz joins Mountain-River Naturopathic Clinic in Frisco

Dr. Lisa Pomerantz



Dr. Lisa Pomerantz recently joined Mountain-River Naturopathic Clinic in Frisco, and according to a release from the organization, she focuses on the impact of mental stress on physical disease. The release also stated that she helps patients work through mental-emotional challenges as well as digestive issues, environmental medicine and detoxification.

Pomerantz has a background in anthropology, but when her dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2011, she began exploring a new career as a doctor.

As a naturopathic doctor, the release stated that she tries to treat the cause of the disease in her patients. In addition, she addresses nutrition, movement, sleep, hydration and reducing environmental toxic burdens. To help treat a patient, she said she brings in nutritional supplements, herbal medicine, homeopathy and detoxification.

Mountain-River Naturopathic Clinic is at 507 Main St. in Frisco.