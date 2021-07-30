Drive Clean Colorado, Xcel Energy team up on electric vehicle initiatives

Leaders from High Country Conservation Center are preparing to implement an electric vehicle preparedness plan throughout Summit County. The plan has gotten buy-in from leaders at Xcel Energy, which is now partnering with Drive Clean Energy.

Photo from Shutterstock

Drive Clean Colorado and Xcel Energy are partnering up to support electric vehicle initiatives across the state.

According to a press release, under this new agreement, Drive Clean Colorado’s Drive Electric Colorado initiative will promote Xcel Energy’s consumer charging programs for workplaces, multifamily homes and income-qualified communities.

Drive Electric Colorado’s free electric vehicle coaching program will also integrate Xcel Energy’s incentive programs in its individualized coaching sessions and guide buyers on how to leverage them. It will work alongside auto dealers in the state to train sales staff about Xcel Energy’s electric vehicle charging incentive programs, as well.

In addition, the nonprofit is participating in Xcel Energy’s Drive Electric Experience at the Denver Auto Show Sept. 15-19 where the two will host an electric vehicle drive and drive event.

Xcel Energy is also committing to moving the needle in adopting electric vehicle initiatives. In the fall, Xcel Energy announced a new goal that it would like to power 1.5 million electric vehicles in its service areas by 2030.

The company has been working with Summit County leaders as High Country Conservation Center prepares to launch a new electric vehicle preparedness plan.