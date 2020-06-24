Eagle County investigates cluster of 11 positive COVID-19 cases in Basalt area

Eagle County public health officials are investigating a cluster of 11 positive COVID-19 cases among teenagers in the Roaring Fork Valley but have been hampered by lack of cooperation in some cases.

“Disease investigators have noted an unwillingness among some infected individuals and families to isolate at home and share information about events where other people would have been exposed,” Eagle County said in a statement Tuesday. “Officials note that the investigation is ongoing and it is possible more cases will emerge in coming days.”

The cluster of cases is “mostly” among people ages 16 to 18, the county said. The initial spread “was associated with private social gatherings, resulting in 11 confirmed cases among young people in the Roaring Fork Valley.”

County communications director Kris Widlak clarified that it is believed the disease was spread when friends were getting together rather than at a specific type of party or gathering.

The Eagle County Public Health Department has been cautious up until Tuesday about identifying when cases arise specifically in the Roaring Fork Valley. El Jebel and most of Basalt are located in Eagle County. However, the information was released because the coronavirus is a community problem and requires community cooperation to limit its spread, Widlak said.

Health department officials declined to say how many of the 11 teenagers who tested positive are being cooperative and how many are refusing to cooperate.

