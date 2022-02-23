Eagle Valley Behavioral Health officially becomes 18th community mental health center in the state

Vail Health’s new Eagle Valley Behavioral Health officially received its licensure to operate as a behavioral health entity, making it the 18th community mental health center in the state, according to a release from the organization .

The release stated that the facility is the first community mental health center designated in the state of Colorado in more than 40 years. Other examples of community mental health centers include organizations such as Mind Springs Health , Solvista Health and Diversus Health.

The release stated that Eagle Valley Behavioral Health and its partners have added 56 direct clinical provider positions to the community and 11 indirect clinical support positions without state or federal funding.

The organization is based in Vail and serves Eagle County.