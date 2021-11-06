Early Childhood Options, Summit Chamber of Commerce want to hear about Summit County’s child care needs

If you’re a parent or you expect to be a parent in the next year or so, then it might be worth your while to take a survey about your child care needs.

Early Childhood Options and the Summit Chamber of Commerce are launching a survey to see what kind of needs working families in and outside of the county have in the next year or so. According to a news release, the survey is “to better understand the current and future need for child care and after-school care.”

Working families that have at least one child under the age of 12 or expect to have a child in the next year are encouraged to take the survey. Those not currently using child care are also encouraged to fill it out.

Answers are kept confidential and respondents can enter into a drawing for a $100 Visa gift card. The survey runs now through Thanksgiving.

The survey is available in both English and Spanish and is only expected to take 15 minutes to complete. To take the survey, visit Research.net/r/SummitCountyChildcare. To take the survey over the phone, contact Sarah Small at Root Policy Research by calling 970-880-1415 and pressing extension 103 or email sarah@rootpolicy.com .