Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 25

Early in-person voting begins Monday, Oct. 25, at the Summit County Library south branch, 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge.

The polling center will be open at the following times:

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 29

8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1

Those who have filled out their mail-in ballot can return it by mail or drop it at one of the following 24-hour drop box locations before 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2:

Breckenridge: Summit County Historic Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave.

Dillon: Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive

Frisco: Summit County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive; and Town Hall, 1 Main St.

Silverthorne: Summit County Library north branch, 651 Center Circle

Monday is also the last day to register to vote by mail or online at GoVoteColorado.gov and receive a ballot in the mail. In-person registration is allowed through Election Day.