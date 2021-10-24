Early voting starts Monday, Oct. 25
Early in-person voting begins Monday, Oct. 25, at the Summit County Library south branch, 103 S. Harris St. in Breckenridge.
The polling center will be open at the following times:
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, Oct. 29
- 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 30
- 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1
Those who have filled out their mail-in ballot can return it by mail or drop it at one of the following 24-hour drop box locations before 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 2:
- Breckenridge: Summit County Historic Courthouse, 208 E. Lincoln Ave.
- Dillon: Town Hall, 275 Lake Dillon Drive
- Frisco: Summit County Commons, 0037 Peak One Drive; and Town Hall, 1 Main St.
- Silverthorne: Summit County Library north branch, 651 Center Circle
Monday is also the last day to register to vote by mail or online at GoVoteColorado.gov and receive a ballot in the mail. In-person registration is allowed through Election Day.
