Ebert Family Clinic infant pneumococcal vaccine study gets extended to April 27

Last year, the Ebert Family Clinic in Frisco was one of many clinics in North America, Latin America and Europe to participate in a trial for an enhanced vaccine that fights against pneumococcal meningitis in children. Now Phase III of the study is getting extended to April 27.

According to Dr. Christine Ebert-Santos, owner of Ebert Family Clinic, the vaccine fights against bacteria that causes diseases like meningitis, blood infections, pneumonia and cellulitis.

The vaccine first became available in 2000 and has since been evolved and enhanced. This new vaccine is the third iteration.

Eligible participants for the trial are infants 6-8 weeks old at the time of the vaccination who have not received a prior pneumococcal vaccine and were born at 34 weeks gestation or above.

According to Ebert-Santos, of the first 1,300 babies who have participated in the trial, none has had an adverse reaction. Ebert-Santos said parents are required to monitor their baby and upload information into an app.

“The day of the vaccine, and for the next six days, (the parents) are recording the baby’s temperature and any side effects (like) redness or swelling on the leg, poor appetite,” Ebert-Santos said. “That is under three layers of constant supervision as well as the fact that they can call me on my cellphone if they are worried about it.”

For more information, visit NexxStepStudy.com . To participate in the study, call the clinic at 970-668-1616.