Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels closure planed Wednesday and Thursday nights
The Eisenhower Johnson Memorial Tunnels are scheduled to close for 20-minute increments from 10 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26, to 4 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27. An additional closure is possible from 11 p.m. Thursday to 4 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28.
During the closure, crews are expected to complete work on a project to upgrade the tunnel’s power system.
Find the latest information on road closures at CoTrip.org.
