Electric commercial vehicle ride and drive event coming to Breckenridge
Summit County and Lightning eMotors is hosting a free event for local businesses and organizations to test drive a variety of electric commercial vehicles from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 6, outside of the Breckenridge Ice Rink.
Participants can drive a Lightning electric Cargo Transit van and a Lightning electric e450 shuttle bus and learn about the benefits of going electric. Interested businesses are asked to register ahead of time at LightningEmotors.com/lightning-day so the appropriate amount of space can be provided.
