Enza’s Delicatessen & Market opens in Silverthorne

Ranay Janaes, co-owner of Enza's Delicatessen & Market, stands in front of the restaurant's deli counter on Saturday, May 22. The new restaurant and catering business opened earlier this month in Silverthorne.

Photo by Jenna deJong

Enza’s Delicatessen & Market is a dream that’s over three years in the making. The brainchild of Ranay Janaes, the Italian deli is the latest restaurant to debut in Silverthorne and is being launched by the same team that brought about eateries like Sauce on the Blue, Sauce on the Maggie and Quandary Grille.

The deli had a soft opening the weekend of May 15, but it’s hosting its grand opening Thursday, May 27. The restaurant is open seven days a week from 7 a.m.-3 p.m., focusing on breakfast and lunch before switching operations in the afternoon to focus on its catering business.

The menus feature dishes like cinnamon apple crepes, sandwiches, cocktails, smoothies, soups, salads, flatbreads and lunch bowls with ingredients like meatballs and roasted vegetables. One of Janaes’ favorite dishes is a vegan cranberry and walnut coleslaw.

Besides the hearty menu, the restaurant has a counter that serves items such as bagels and pastries in the morning and cold salads in the afternoon. The deli also serves take-and-bake meals. Items range from $4 to $18.

A lot of these dishes are a tribute to Janaes’ Italian family, specifically her great-grandmother whom the restaurant is named after.

“My family back in Michigan owns several restaurants, so I’ve just been wanting to open up my own for a long time now,” Janaes said.

When building the large menu, Janaes said it was important to her that all of the dishes use quality ingredients that could later be used for other dishes using traditional cooking methods. Case in point: The restaurant saves its vegetable scraps to make authentic vegetable broth, instead of using vegetable bouillon cubes or powder.

Other ingredients used within the menu are Shamrock Farms organic milk and Boar’s Head meats. A portion of the menu items are vegetarian-friendly, too.

“I want everybody to have great food and a great experience coming here,” Janaes said. “… A lot of my recipes have pickled onions, so that way it helps (with) digestion. I want people to feel good when they leave here and not just stuff themselves and feel sick.”

The dining room of Enza's Delicatessen & Market is pictured on Saturday, May 22. The new restaurant and catering business opened earlier this month in Silverthorne.

Photo by Jenna deJong

Janaes comes with plenty of catering experience. She currently owns a company called All Events & Catering with Shervin Rashidi, which will operate as a single business with Enza’s. Tim Applegate, who has worked on other restaurants like Sauce on the Blue and Quandary Grille, later joined as another partner.

When the restaurant closes in the afternoon, Janaes said that’s when the business will focus on catering. She also hopes to launch pairing dinners and host special events that would occur in the evenings.

When constructing the catering business, Janaes said she envisioned that a portion of her clientele would come from destination weddings. Gift baskets of quality food items are available for purchase, and with pastry chef and kitchen manager Andrew Schweska on board, the business plans to offer wedding cakes, too.

Schweska has a robust background of his own. He went to culinary school in West Palm Beach, Florida, and previously worked at the Four Seasons Resort and Residences in Vail.

For more information about the business, visit EnzasDeliAndMarket.com . The deli is located near Sauce on the Blue at 358 Blue River Parkway, Unit A.