Esthetically Yours to open Frisco location Friday

A new medical spa is coming to Frisco.

Theresa Wagner is opening her third location of Esthetically Yours at 701 Granite St., Suite 144, in Frisco.

Wagner uses a plasma pen to offer various skin-tightening services such as acne treatments, tummy tucks, neck lifts, face lifts, knee tightening, breast lifts and more.

Prices for services vary but start at $200. In addition to offering discounts the first two months the spa is open, Wagner said she also offers discounts frequently through Groupon.

Because Wagner is shuffling between her Frisco, Littleton and Denver locations, her Summit County spa is open only from 3-8 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays.

Customers can book appointments by calling 303-999-9659 or visiting the spa’s website at EstheticallyYours.co .