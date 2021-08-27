Exchange your vape device to get a rec center or kayak rental pass in Summit County
A few local entities in Summit County are encouraging individuals to give up their vape devices in exchange for a punch pass for one of the community’s recreation amenities.
According to a news release from the town of Frisco, individuals can turn in their vape devices at the Breckenridge Recreation Center, Dillon Town Hall, Silverthorne Town Hall or Summit Community Care Clinic.
Those who participate can choose from a 15-punch pass to the Breckenridge Recreation Center, a two-hour paddleboard or kayak rental at Dillon Marina, a 20-punch pass to Silverthorne Recreation Center or a five-punch pass for paddle sport rentals at Frisco Bay Marina in exchange for their device.
The program is open to anyone and is meant to encourage healthy habits throughout the community.
