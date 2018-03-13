Extra DUI patrols planned across Summit County for St. Patrick’s Day weekend

The Colorado State Patrol, Summit County Sheriff's Office and local police departments will be stepping up DUI patrols on St. Patrick's Day weekend and are encouraging locals and visitors alike to designate a driver or use one of Summit's many alternative transportation methods rather than risk driving drunk.

"To ensure a safe St. Patrick's Day, partnering agencies in Summit County are going to be stepping up enforcement with team operations and saturation patrols on Friday, Saturday and Sunday night," CSP Sergeant Patrick Williams said.

Extra officers, troopers and deputies will be on duty those nights, including dedicated patrols assigned to look specifically for signs of impairment on the road.

"There will be special attention between Frisco and Breckenridge on Highway 9 and also Interstate-70, Highway 6 and all major thoroughfares," Williams said.

The Colorado Department of Transportation will be displaying warnings on its electronic message boards reminding people of the stepped-up police presence all weekend.

CSP and local law enforcement urge anyone who drinks in Summit County to take advantage of the area's many transportation options, including free Summit Stage buses and ride-hailing services like Uber and Lyft.