Families encouraged to enroll in Breckenridge’s child care assistance program

Pre-schoolers at play at Little Red SchoolHouse Wednesday, Sept. 26, in Breckenridge. With suggestions from two Denver-based consulting firms, Breckenridge town officials are considering ways to improve the town’s early childhood education program.

Enrollment is open for the Breckenridge’s Child Care Tuition Assistance Program, a program that ensures local families don’t spend more than 16% of their income on child care.

Some people might mistakenly believe the program is only for low-income families, but 60% of the families receiving childcare in Breckenridge last year qualified for the program.

The program covers tuition assistance at the licensed care facilities in town, including the Timberline Learning Center, Breckinridge Montessori School, the Little Red School House and Carriage House. To be eligible, parents or guardians of the children receiving care either have to live or work at least 30 hours a week in the Upper Blue Basin.

Enrollment in program covers September 2019 through August 2020, and program administrators encourage any family that’s expecting to need childcare during that timeframe to apply. Enrollment closes July 1.

For more about the program, email Corrie Burr, the town’s child care and housing program administrator, at corrieb@townofbreck.com or go to TownOfBreckenridge.com/work/child-care-tuition-assistance.