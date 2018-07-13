Families hit the trail: Friends of Dillon Ranger District hosts Trail Day event
July 13, 2018
Friends of Dillon Ranger District (FDRD) hosted a Family Trail Day last month at Baker's Tank in partnership with the Girl Scouts and Keystone Science School. Girl Scout volunteers and the Keystone Science school engaged the children in hands-on learning about the forest and enjoyment playing games in the outdoors. Some of the children choose to build artistic structures out of forest materials and all the children opted to give up play time to help the adults rebuild the trail.
There were projects for everyone. Some dug holes for dirt, some carried the dirt or removed unwanted debris from the trial, while others did the more formidable jobs or carrying logs, shoveling, pickaxing or packing the trail, or drilling holes for the rebar stakes. Everyone worked together and an amazing amount of trail work was accomplished in a morning of effort. FDRD has other volunteer opportunities that can be found on the website: fdrd.org.
