Family doctor opens solo practice in Breckenridge

Dr. Steven E. Ryan sits at his desk Tuesday, Feb. 16, at his family practice, Your Family Medical Home, which opened in January.

Photo by Taylor Sienkiewicz / tsienkiewicz@summitdaily.com

A new family medical practice has opened in Breckenridge, offering newborn through geriatric care. The practice, Your Family Medical Home, is the office of Dr. Steven E. Ryan, who provides physical and mental health care.

After practicing for more than 20 years in Colorado Springs, Ryan moved to Breckenridge in 2018 to join High Country Healthcare for two years. He opened his new practice in January and started with telehealth before seeing patients in person after receiving both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’d always wanted to have a solo practice,” Ryan said. “That was just my vision of how family practice should be.”

He said he prefers the smaller, more personal setting to a larger practice and likes getting to know each family. He said he also appreciates the ability to make adjustments and changes quickly and easily.

Ryan said he has learned the benefits of telehealth amid COVID-19, but he added that there has to be a balance between seeing people in person and virtually.

“If you would have asked me three years ago if I would ever want to see a patient on a computer screen or telephone instead of in person, I would have said, ‘No, no way,’” Ryan said. “But then, for a while last spring, we couldn’t see anybody in person anyway. And telehealth virtual visits were then a step up, they were an improvement, and I thought, ‘This isn’t so bad.’”

Ryan said he could use telehealth after the pandemic for patients who live farther away, such as in Grand or Park counties, and need something simple like a prescription refill that might not necessitate an in-person visit.

He also noted that he has worked to grow his experience in the mental health field throughout his career. He is able to evaluate, provide initial treatment for depression and anxiety, and refer patients to therapists and psychiatrists as needed.

Ryan said he has wanted to make his way to the mountains ever since watching the Winter Olympics when he was 8 years old. His family frequently visited Breckenridge from Colorado Springs before he made the permanent move to the High Country.

Lynne Hugill — who works as the practice manager from Colorado Springs, where the practice originally was located — recalled when Ryan initially told her he wanted to reopen the practice in Breckenridge.

“I had said, ‘I really don’t recommend you do this in Breckenridge,’” Hugill said. “And he said, ‘I’m going to do it. These people need good health care, and I’m willing to go out on a limb.’”

Your Family Medical Home takes major insurance plans including Medicare, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Bright Health. The office is at 435 N. Park Ave., Suite 2A, in Breckenridge.