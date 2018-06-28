FDRD, Girl Scouts, Keystone Science School host Family Trail Day
June 28, 2018
In partnership with the Girl Scouts and Keystone Science School, the Friends of the Dillon Ranger District are hosting a forest education event for the entire family. Keystone Science School educators and Girl Scout volunteers will engage the kids in fun, hands-on nature activities and a nature hike under staff supervision, while adults mingle and help with trail work such as light shoveling, raking and moving heavy logs and rocks. At noon everyone will get together for a barbeque. The project is intended for families with kids 6-12.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baker's Tank trailhead near 3311 Boreas Pass Road in Breckenridge.
