Federal land managers pondering mask mandate

There’s a new rule requiring everyone to wear masks on federal land, but folks at the U.S. Forest Service are waiting for guidance as to what that means for the millions of acres of federal land west of the Mississippi River.

Local ranger districts are still awaiting further direction about how the new order will impact forest users.

“I think we’ve been getting a lot of questions about this,” Eagle Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Velduis said.

Without clear direction, people at Forest Service offices must wear masks inside and maintain physical distance outside.