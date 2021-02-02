Federal land managers pondering mask mandate
Forest Service still working on guidance for wide-open lands
There’s a new rule requiring everyone to wear masks on federal land, but folks at the U.S. Forest Service are waiting for guidance as to what that means for the millions of acres of federal land west of the Mississippi River.
Local ranger districts are still awaiting further direction about how the new order will impact forest users.
“I think we’ve been getting a lot of questions about this,” Eagle Holy Cross District Ranger Leanne Velduis said.
Without clear direction, people at Forest Service offices must wear masks inside and maintain physical distance outside.
“… To protect the federal workforce and individuals interacting with the federal workforce, and to ensure the continuity of government services and activities, on-duty or on-site federal employees, on-site federal contractors and other individuals in federal buildings and on federal lands should all wear masks, maintain physical distance and adhere to other public health measures, as provided in CDC guidelines.
— Jan. 20 executive order from President Joe Biden
