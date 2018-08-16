Breckenridge Food and Wine festival diverts over 3K pounds of waste from landfill

The 2018 Breckenridge Food and Wine festival took place in late July, and the event showed itself to be a success story on sustainable event planning. Timberline Disposal and Recycling provided trash and recycling for the event, and their diversion statistics show that 3,375 pounds of glass, 156 pounds of cardboard and 11 pounds of aluminum were all diverted away from the landfill into the county or region's recycling programs.

Timberline provided some other interesting recycling facts:

Aluminium is the most valuable material to recycle

Glass is infinitely recyclable, which is great because;

Over a ton of natural resources are saved for every ton of glass recycled;

Recycling one ton of cardboard saves 46 gallons of oil.