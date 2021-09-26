Final site plan approved for Backcountry Family Dental’s new office

The Silverthorne Town Council has approved the final site plan for Backcountry Family Dental’s new office, which includes some alterations since the approval of the preliminary plans.

While the new office will still include housing on the second floor, which the applicant intends to rent to their employees, they will not place deed restrictions on the units. Applicant Patrick Giberson said he and his wife didn’t want extra limitations on the units if they sell the property in the future.

The final plan also changed the number of apartments. There were originally four units planned in the upstairs area, but town code requires developments with four or more units to include one that is accessible for individuals with disabilities. Since all the units are upstairs this would require an elevator. In an attempt to save money on the project, they changed the plans for the upstairs space to include three apartments: two one-bedroom units and one three-bedroom unit.