FIRC to hold annual benefit fashion show on June 22

Over 80 local volunteers will walk the runway modeling outfits from classic television shows as the FIRC Fashion Show fundraiser presents TV Classics on Friday, June 22, at 6 p.m. at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. In the last six years, the show has raised over $580,000 for the Family & Intercultural Resource Center.

"We are seeing more and more momentum behind the show as it has grown to be one of the most popular fundraisers of the year," said FIRC executive director Tamara Drangstveit. "The changes in priorities at the federal level are having some strong impacts on FIRC's emergency assistance, early childhood development and health insurance program funding, so more than ever before, we need the Fashion Show and our guests to help us reach our financial goals."

FIRC hopes to raise $200,000 by expanding seating to allow 500 guests this year. Over 160 outfits are created for the show out of thrift store fashions at FIRC's Summit Thrift & Treasure stores in Dillon and Breckenridge.

"It's all about the details," says lead stylist and owner of Big City Blues, Andrea Dixon. "We are replicating characters from shows like 'I Love Lucy,' 'Golden Girls' and 'Sex in the City,' so we will make sure the outfits have all of the features to pull it together. That's the fun part about using thrift store fashion. You never know what we'll find in the stores and then the rest of the magic happens when we create the extra little accessories."

Tickets are available on sale at FIRCFashion.org. Tickets are $75 each and include the runway show and dinner by 5-Star Catering.