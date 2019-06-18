FIRC to hold annual fashion show fundraiser Friday, June 21
More than 100 local volunteers will walk the runway modeling outfits from favorite movie characters as part of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center fashion show fundraiser, The Big Picture. The event is at 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. In the past seven years, the show has raised more than $795,000 for FIRC. This year’s fundraiser has the potential to break the $1 million mark in total funds raised.
Volunteers from the fashion show committee collect outfits from FIRC’s Summit Thrift & Treasure stores in Dillon and Breckenridge to create the looks. This year’s show is the biggest runway event the committee has created.
Tickets are $75 and include dinner by 5-Star Catering along with the runway show. Tickets can be purchased at FIRCFashion.org.
