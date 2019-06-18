FIRC to hold annual fashion show fundraiser Friday, June 21

A model wearing a Big Bird outfit walks the runway during the FIRC Fashion Show, June 2018 at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. FIRC's annual fashions how fundraiser takes place this Friday, June 21.

Hugh Carey / hcarey@summitdaily.com

More than 100 local volunteers will walk the runway modeling outfits from favorite movie characters as part of the Family & Intercultural Resource Center fashion show fundraiser, The Big Picture. The event is at 6 p.m. Friday, June 21, at the Riverwalk Center in Breckenridge. In the past seven years, the show has raised more than $795,000 for FIRC. This year’s fundraiser has the potential to break the $1 million mark in total funds raised.

Volunteers from the fashion show committee collect outfits from FIRC’s Summit Thrift & Treasure stores in Dillon and Breckenridge to create the looks. This year’s show is the biggest runway event the committee has created.

Tickets are $75 and include dinner by 5-Star Catering along with the runway show. Tickets can be purchased at FIRCFashion.org.