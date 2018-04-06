FIRC to hold first-ever ‘Mud Season Survival’ event for Summit County residents

The Family & Intercultural Resource Center (FIRC) and several community partners will be holding their first ever "Mud Season Survival" event on Thursday, April 12. The event is meant to connect people in Summit who are losing seasonal jobs, losing hours or facing financial stress because of the upcoming mud season with resources to make this time in Summit County more manageable.

The event will include representatives from the following organizations:

– FIRC will be offering budgeting resources and health insurance enrollment education for people losing their insurance through their winter employer and those who qualify for Medicaid. They will also provide information on the local food banks and food assistance programs available around the county.

– Summit County Government will be there with information on SNAP nutrition assistance (food stamps), TANAF, WIC and services available at the county public health department.

– The Colorado Work Force Center will offer information on available jobs and resume resources.

– Community Care Clinic will offer information on their low-cost healthcare and dental options.

Recommended Stories For You

The goal of the event is to help lower-income families deal with the burdens of shoulder seasons in mountain communities that are often the hardest hit by declining business.

In a press release, FIRC executive director Tamara Drangstveit said she hoped the event will help residents find the resources they need to get through the next few months.

"Every year people enter the mud season knowing that finances are going to be tight," Drangstveit said. "Seasonal incomes are the reality for many in this town that is based on tourism and there are a lot of programs and supports available to people to help them through these difficult times. There are a lot of support programs and tools available and the purpose of this event is to help people connect to these resources so their life doesn't have to be so hard."

For more information, please contact FIRC family support manager Michel Infante at micheli@summitfirc.org or call 970-455-0223.