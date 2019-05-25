Firefighters honored at Summit Fire & EMS annual awards ceremony

In this Summit Daily file photo, Summit Fire & EMS works to put out the fire at the Enclave Condos, on Nov. 23, 2018, near Keystone Ski Resort.

Several Summit Fire & EMS firefighters were honored last week for their work in saving homes battling Eagle County’s Lake Christine wildfire last year, along with staff members honored at the department’s annual awards for exceptional effort.

Captain Brian Schenking, Lt. Ryan Cole, engineer Joe Fava, and firefighters Jason Bell and Adam Anderson were given unit citations from Summit Fire chief Jeff Berino for their defensive stand as flames threatened homes in Basalt last July.

“The dramatic photos of the firestorm at the Lake Christine tell the story of a furious battle to save those home, and our firefighters performed valiantly,” said Berino. “Flames came within mere feet of those homes, and they were able to save them. I couldn’t be prouder of their efforts.”

Outside of the Lake Christine citations, several staff members received commendations for exceptional efforts at the department over the last year. Chief’s Awards were given to fire inspector Jim Farquhar in part for organizing a golf tournament to benefit the Children’s Hospital burn center; Capt. Brian Schenking for his leadership in the department’s pursuit of international professional accreditation and special program management; and firefighter and medic Adam Anderson for exemplary patient care.

Lt. Lou Laurina received the department’s Leadership Award for his work on grant acquisition and mentorship, and firefighter Nick Pollard was named Employee of the Year for his positive attitude, constant study and initiative.

Community Service Awards were given to human resources manager Matt Scheer for his work coordinating with the Developmental Disabilities Resource Center; U.S. Forest Service Capt. Eric White and Dillon District ranger Bill Jackson for their efforts in wildfire response; and to the staff and members of Dillon Community Church for their ongoing contributions

Summit Fire also honored employees for length of service achievements. Deputy chief Gary Curmode and Fire Corps volunteers Jay Legoza and Carl Richard were honored for five years of service. Fleet services manager Randy Miller and inspector Jim Farquhar were honored for 10 years. Engineers Tom Adams and Jeremy Antemesaris, lieutenants Doug Beeler and Ryan Cole, and Fire Corps volunteers Jim and Maggie Cox all received 15 year honors. Training captain Tyson Houston, firefighter Jason Bell, engineer Mark Nielsen, and captains Todd Hebebrand and Brian Schenking all received 20 year honors.

“Our annual awards ceremony is a time to acknowledge the extraordinary efforts that our staff members have made when called upon in times of need,” said Berino. “It also is an opportunity for our publicly elected Board of Directors and the chiefs to thank our staff members for the exceptional work they conduct, day in and day out, to serve our community and represent Summit Fire and EMS.”