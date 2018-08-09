Fireworks return to Copper Mountain Resort Saturday
August 9, 2018
Copper Mountain will be holding the summer's first public fireworks event on Saturday at 9 p.m. and then weekly on every following Saturday at 8:30 p.m. over West Lake in Copper's Center Village, weather and conditions permitting. Guitarist Randall McKinnon will also be on hand as guests will be able to roast s'mores over (now legal) outdoor fires.
Fireworks and open fires are still banned for the general public under Stage 1 fire restrictions, but Copper was able to receive approval for the public fireworks display from the county.
Trending In: Local
- Bears are ransacking unsecured dumpsters in Summit County, and one resident has had enough
- Bear stuck in tree above laundromat draws crowd in Breckenridge
- Reward for Quandary Peak mountain goat poaching raised to $15,000
- Region, nation headed for record spending to fight wildfires
- Hiker who died on Quandary identified as 67-year-old David Law
Trending Sitewide
- Bears are ransacking unsecured dumpsters in Summit County, and one resident has had enough
- New ‘Summit Bike Share’ launches in Breckenridge
- Breckenridge pizzeria owner says ‘isolated’ failure to give veteran a discount led to online pans
- Hail injures 14 people, kills 3 animals at Colorado zoo
- Summit County downgrades fire restrictions to Stage 1 from Stage 2 amid improving fire conditions