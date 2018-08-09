Fireworks return to Copper Mountain Resort Saturday

Copper Mountain will be holding the summer's first public fireworks event on Saturday at 9 p.m. and then weekly on every following Saturday at 8:30 p.m. over West Lake in Copper's Center Village, weather and conditions permitting. Guitarist Randall McKinnon will also be on hand as guests will be able to roast s'mores over (now legal) outdoor fires.

Fireworks and open fires are still banned for the general public under Stage 1 fire restrictions, but Copper was able to receive approval for the public fireworks display from the county.