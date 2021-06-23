First Solidarity Talk of summer set for Friday
The town of Breckenridge, Breckenridge Music and Breck Create are co-hosting the first Solidarity Talk of the summer, which will feature live entertainment from Colorado-based artists and conversation on the topic “What does it mean, and feel like, to be welcome?”
The talk is set for 4-6 p.m. Friday, June 25, at Upper Blue Elementary in Breckenridge.
The event also includes a pizza party and a free clothing spree, where people can take anything they need at no cost.
This is the second year of the Solidarity Talks series. Talks are hosted once per month from June to October.
