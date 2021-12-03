FirstBank gives $30,000 in gift cards to customers at some of its Colorado locations
FirstBank got into the giving spirit this season by handing out over $30,000 in gift cards to customers at its Colorado Springs, Denver, Lakewood, Silverthorne and Thornton locations.
The effort was part of the organization’s Give it Forward program. According to a news release, unsuspecting customers received $200 to $500 in hopes that it would provide financial relief during the holidays and that they’d pay some of the money forward by donating to their nonprofit of choice on Colorado Gives Day on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
Colorado Gives Day is an annual 24-hour online giving movement. Last year, it raised over $50 million for more than 3,100 nonprofits, according to a release.
