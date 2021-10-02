FirstBank taking entries for Good Business Contest until Oct. 22
The pandemic was difficult for both businesses and nonprofits alike, which is why FirstBank recently announced its Good Business Contest.
According to a news release, the contest recognizes businesses that “have continued to make a positive impact on their customers, communities and employees, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Businesses in Colorado, Maricopa County, Arizona, and Riverside County, California, have the opportunity to submit a 250 to 500 word entry on how their business went above and beyond in the past year and a half, along with a few photos of their work in action.
An internal panel of judges will review the entries and select 10 winners. Each winner will receive $5,000, and each winner gets to select a nonprofit to receive $1,000.
The contest began Friday, Oct. 1, and ends at 6 p.m. Oct. 22. Winners will be notified in early November and will be announced publicly on Nov. 5.
The contest is open to both FirstBank customers and non-customers.
For more information about the contest and to submit an entry, visit EFirstBank.com/GoodBusiness.
