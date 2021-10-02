FirstBank taking entries for Good Business Contest until Oct. 22

The pandemic was difficult for both businesses and nonprofits alike, which is why FirstBank recently announced its Good Business Contest .

According to a news release, the contest recognizes businesses that “have continued to make a positive impact on their customers, communities and employees, even in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Businesses in Colorado, Maricopa County, Arizona, and Riverside County, California, have the opportunity to submit a 250 to 500 word entry on how their business went above and beyond in the past year and a half, along with a few photos of their work in action.

An internal panel of judges will review the entries and select 10 winners. Each winner will receive $5,000, and each winner gets to select a nonprofit to receive $1,000.

The contest began Friday, Oct. 1, and ends at 6 p.m. Oct. 22. Winners will be notified in early November and will be announced publicly on Nov. 5.

The contest is open to both FirstBank customers and non-customers.

For more information about the contest and to submit an entry, visit EFirstBank.com/GoodBusiness.