Fishing licenses for 2022-23 now on sale

Colorado’s fishing season has officially begun, and Colorado Parks and Wildlife is encouraging avid fishermen to make sure they have an updated fishing license.

Licenses are valid from March 1, 2022, until March 31, 2023. For individuals ages 18 through 64, a $10.59 habitat stamp — which provide funds to the agency’s habitat program — is required with the first license purchase for the year. Children under age 16 can fish with one rod for free. Coloradans and nonresident visitors can purchase fishing licenses online, by phone at 1-800-244-5613, at a local Parks and Wildlife office or from any of the department’s authorized sales agents statewide.

Fishing license sales support all statewide hatchery and fish-stocking operations, including additional public access, community angling grants and habitat improvements that better support the state’s birds, fish and other small game. Each year, Parks and Wildlife stocks over 90 million fish into public waters to support the ecosystem and provide quality fishing opportunities for recreational visitors.