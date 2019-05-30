Fit for a good cause: Friends, family plan Saturday fundraiser in honor of man who brough Crossfit to Breckenridge

How to help Scott Ferguson asked that people consider giving to a scholarship fund in his name with the Colorado Anschutz Nursing Campu after he was overwhelmed by the care from his nursing team and wanted to help others find their calling. Gifts can be made online at Giving.cu.edu/fund/scott-ferguson-memorial-fund or by check payable to the CU Foundation, with “Scott Ferguson Memorial Fund” in the memo line, mailed to University of Colorado Foundation, P.O. Box 17126, Denver, CO 80217.

Crossfit Breckenridge is hosting a special fundraiser Saturday to honor the man who brought Crossfit to Breckenridge, an event that’s timed to coincide with the gym’s 10th anniversary.

Known as “Scott,” “Scotty,” “Ferguson” or “Coach Fergs,” David Scott Ferguson opened Crossfit Breckenridge almost a decade ago and was a longtime coach. Even though he was one of the fittest people around, Ferguson died April 22 at age 49 from skin cancer.

Coach Fergs believed that fitness wasn’t just for athletes or the most physically able; he believed it was for everyone, no matter their age or ability.

As for the fundraising event in Ferguson’s honor, the gym will support his wishes of starting a scholarship for students pursuing nursing degrees at the University of Colorado.

According to his wife and friends, Ferguson developed a close bond with his nurses at the hospital where he was receiving treatment for his illness.

Additionally, the gym has put together a silent auction with Broncos tickets, gift certificates to local business like the Hearthstone Restaurant, Downstairs at Eric’s and Daylight Doughnuts along with other items from businesses like Mountain Street Sports. Proceeds from the auction will go to support the scholarship fund.

“I think it’s a great cause,” said coach David Walker, a close friend of Ferguson’s who saw him as a father figure, role model and mentor.

“The nurses that helped Scott, they went above and beyond,” Walker said, adding that working in a cancer ward is a hard job he doesn’t think most people would want to do but one that Ferguson understood as critically important after going through his treatment.

Breckenridge Crossfit, 1805 Airport Road, opens its doors at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Beyond the silent auction and accepting donations for the scholarship fund, gym owner Dan Messinger has designed a workout he thinks honors Ferguson.

The workout is so approachable, Messinger said, that almost anyone can do it. The movements were ones Ferguson often used in his workouts, and the reps have been specifically detailed to reflect an important date — Ferguson’s birthday May 20, 1969 — with five burpees, 20 renegade rows dumbbell movements and 69 kettle bell swings.

Messinger said he’s hoping for a big turnout Saturday as they try to raise money for the scholarship in Ferguson’s name and share their favorite stories of a man whose friends believe he lived a life worth emulating.

The gym also will be selling shirts during the event that have Ferguson’s original logo for the gym and say “Live Well.”

“That’s the way Scott looked at everything, even when he was dying, and that’s what we put on the shirts,” Messinger said.

For more about Crossfit Breckenridge or Saturday’s fundraiser, go to CrossfitBreckenridge.com. To donate directly to the scholarship fund, go to Giving.CU.Edu/Fund/Scott-Ferguson-Memorial-Fund.