Forest Service cancels pile burning in Barton Gulch area

The U.S. Forest Service had plans for pile burning in the Barton Gulch area Tuesday, Jan. 4, but decided to cancel prior to ignition.

The decision was based on firefighter safety due to potential falling timber in windy conditions, potential for limited pile consumption due to deep snow cover and cold temperatures, and public concern expressed the morning of.

According to a news release from the White River National Forest, Firefighters reported to the burn location understanding that winds were predicted to be high, but anticipated that local terrain factors could reduce winds and make pile burning possible. The Forest Service also received many concerned calls in the morning due to wind conditions.

The release stated that fuel burning is intended to create defensible fuel breaks and safe spaces for firefighters to engage fires.

“Pile burning is a low risk, cost-efficient solution to meet these objectives,” the release said. “However, the windows of opportunity for effective pile burning can be very limited due to fuel and weather conditions.”