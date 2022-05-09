Forest Service celebrates public employees during Public Service Recognition Week
The regional leadership team of the USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region is celebrating public employees this week as part of Public Service Recognition Week.
“Our success depends not only on dedicated Forest Service employees, but the agencies, partners and volunteers that share in the stewardship of our national forests and natural resources to provide for a better future,” Regional Forester Frank Beum said in a news release. “Today, I not only want to extend my appreciation for those public workers we work with directly but all public workers who enrich our lives.”
Beum also thanked the other public agencies that work with the Forest Service to face environmental threats such as wildfire and drought in order to keep the public and local forests safe.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.