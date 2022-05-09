Forest Service celebrates public employees during Public Service Recognition Week

A White River National Forest sign is pictured in Frisco on Friday, March 27. USFS leaders are celebrating public employees during Public Service Recognition Week.

Liz Copan/Summit Daily News

The regional leadership team of the USDA Forest Service’s Rocky Mountain Region is celebrating public employees this week as part of Public Service Recognition Week.

“Our success depends not only on dedicated Forest Service employees, but the agencies, partners and volunteers that share in the stewardship of our national forests and natural resources to provide for a better future,” Regional Forester Frank Beum said in a news release. “Today, I not only want to extend my appreciation for those public workers we work with directly but all public workers who enrich our lives.”

Beum also thanked the other public agencies that work with the Forest Service to face environmental threats such as wildfire and drought in order to keep the public and local forests safe.