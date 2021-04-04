Forest Service seeks comment on fuels reduction project near Ruby Ranch

The White River National Forest is seeking public comment on a proposed hazardous fuels reduction project near the Ruby Ranch subdivision west of Silverthorne. The project is designed to enhance public and firefighter safety in the event of a wildfire in the Eagles Nest Wilderness threatening the neighborhood, according to a release.

The proposed project would remove 50% to 90% of the dead and down fuel across a 200-foot-wide buffer stretching along a 1.5-mile boundary with the subdivision. The work would take place over three years beginning as early as this fall, and would supplement other fire mitigation projects that have been completed or proposed in the area.

“The Ruby Ranch subdivision shares a common boundary with the Eagles Nest Wilderness, which is somewhat of a unique situation,” said Bobbi Filbert, acting Dillon District ranger, in the release. “This work would enhance firefighter and public safety given the high amount of beetle-killed lodgepole pine in this area. Removing the heavy fuel loading will give firefighters a place to more effectively and safely engage a wildfire.”

Crews would only use non-motorized equipment and non-mechanical transportation within the wilderness area, cutting the materials into manageable pieces and either removing them or piling them for future burning.

For more information, or to comment on the project, visit bit.ly/3ml4vos .