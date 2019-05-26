Former Breckenridge Councilman Mark Burke honored in record of US House

Councilman Mark Burke, center, reacts as friends offer kind words during Burke's last Breckenridge Town Council meeting before the end of his second term in April 2018. Burke died in April of this year and earlier this month he was honored in the record of the U.S. House.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse honored former Breckenridge Councilman Mark Burke on May 10 in the U.S. House of Representatives after Burke died April 22 in Denver.

Neguse touted how Burke was renowned throughout the community for his work to help Breckenridge grow over his two terms.

“During his time in office, he worked tirelessly to better the city’s education system and protect the community’s natural environment,” Neguse said. “He also led efforts to develop the city’s infrastructure and helped it to recover following the Great Recession.”

Neguse didn’t fail to mention Burke was “a loving friend” to those around him, and many people remember him going out of his way to help those in need, or even just to brighten up someone’s day.

“To Mark, lending a hand was not a challenge, but an opportunity,” Neguse continued. “Mark’s love of life and those he shared it with fundamentally changed my home state of Colorado and our entire nation for the better.

“His leadership and devotion to others brought changes to his community that will be enjoyed for years to come. … join me in remembering Mark and the tremendous service he gave to his community and country.”