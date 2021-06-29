Former school board member cites equity concerns in resignation letter

Former Summit School District Board of Education member Isabel Rodriguez noted issues with board decisions and her continued commitment to equity work in her letter of resignation from the board earlier this month.

She opened the letter by writing that recent actions taken by the group didn’t align with her personal views and the goals that were set as a board.

Rodriguez wrote that she wanted to advocate for voices that have been historically excluded or oppressed in her position. She said many people were “waiting for the type of leadership we saw in Dr. (Marion) Smith,” the former superintendent who board members voted to part ways with in May.

She described Smith’s leadership as the “type (the board has) shown to not agree with and couldn’t work with because it didn’t please (them) or (their) perspective of what leadership should look like.”

Rodriguez questioned why other board members’ experiences hold more value than hers when making decisions.

“When we are unable to recognize the patterns of oppression as our equity policy states I refuse to be a part of a system that continues to perpetuate them,” Rodriguez wrote.

Rodriguez also talked about how she would continue to make equity work a priority after stepping away.

“My impact as a leader outside of this collective, in our community and directly working with youth and our families is much larger and my time better spent,” Rodriguez wrote. “I don’t wish to be a part of a system where my self-worth, my experience and opinion hold no value, only space.”

Rodriguez did not respond to calls or emails requesting comment.